Italy is in fourth place in the European Union – Il Tempo





Italian teachers’ salaries are rising and they occupy fourth place in the ranking that captures the average annual salary of full-time teachers in state and public schools in EU member states. According to the OECD’s Talis report, released by Invalsi, their salary amounts to €28,113 per year, calculated in Pps (purchasing power standard), thanks to the latest contract renewal.





In first place came Austria (34,240 euros), followed by Spain (34,179) and Sweden (29,730). Behind Italy are France (27,439), Finland (27,337) and Portugal (25,693). Hence, the situation of Italian teachers improves even more after fifteen years of work, as their purchasing power rises to 37,139 euros per year, surpassing their Swedish colleagues in the ranking (34,190). However, at the end of their careers, Italian teachers fall to fifth place with €43,407, overtaking Portugal and France.