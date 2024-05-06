May 7, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy is in fourth place in the European Union – Il Tempo

Italy is in fourth place in the European Union – Il Tempo

Samson Paul May 7, 2024 1 min read

Italian teachers’ salaries are rising and they occupy fourth place in the ranking that captures the average annual salary of full-time teachers in state and public schools in EU member states. According to the OECD’s Talis report, released by Invalsi, their salary amounts to €28,113 per year, calculated in Pps (purchasing power standard), thanks to the latest contract renewal.

A class on a trip without students with disabilities. Valdetara explodes:

In first place came Austria (34,240 euros), followed by Spain (34,179) and Sweden (29,730). Behind Italy are France (27,439), Finland (27,337) and Portugal (25,693). Hence, the situation of Italian teachers improves even more after fifteen years of work, as their purchasing power rises to 37,139 euros per year, surpassing their Swedish colleagues in the ranking (34,190). However, at the end of their careers, Italian teachers fall to fifth place with €43,407, overtaking Portugal and France.

See also  "I will bend to his will."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Beach concessions, the Italian owner of a historic chiringetto in Formentera speaks out: “They swept us away, it will be my legal fight.”

May 6, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

The US has provided startling evidence that Covid leaked from a Wuhan laboratory

May 5, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

They left the cruise ship without medicine, what happened to the elderly couple

May 5, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Italy is in fourth place in the European Union – Il Tempo

May 7, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Italian GDP revised upwards and new public debt records: Maziero estimates

May 6, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Fedez is accused of defamation against Codacons, and asks to be acquitted – News

May 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Extend your life by 10 years: Here is the “perfect” diet, and it is very easy to follow | You don’t even realize you’re doing it

May 6, 2024 Karen Hines