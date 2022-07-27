Eurojackpot Draw 26 July 2022: Rejoice 5 + 1

Last Eurojackpot Draw Tuesday 26th July 2022: The winning numbers. After 5+2 last week, tonight’s jackpot gets away. In Italy we celebrate 5 + 1

The winning combination of the past Eurojackpot Draw on Tuesday 26 July 2022This time, it is not enough to win the jackpot again. In fact, no one can imitate the lucky one who In the competition on Friday, July 22, 2022, he won 120 million euros. Even without the new 5 + 2With me Five painted numbers And the two euro numbers However, they celebrate 5 + 1 worth 189 thousand euros each, one of which is made in Italy. Party also for 5 + 0 from 178 thousand euros while pocket 4 + 2 is over 2900 euros each.

The next Eurojackpot draw is scheduled for Friday 29 July 2022. The prize pool available for 5 + 2 will start from 17 million euros.

Countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland (with draw at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is €10 million. The maximum premium achieved so far is 120 million euros.

Gains can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.

Extract Eurojackpot No. 47 on 7/26/2022

winning combination

1-2-7-24-25

EURONUMERS

2-5

Eurojackpot odds today

Category number of winnings

in Europe number of winnings

In Italy quotes Points 5 + 2 € 0.00 Points 5 + 1 5 1 € 189,686.00 Points 5 + 0 3 € 178,290.10 Points 4 + 2 30 € 2,940.80 Points 4 + 1 545 17 € 202.30 Points 3 + 2 1,248 40 € 97.20 Points 4 + 0 984 19 € 89.60 Points 2 + 2 15,809 467 € 17.70 Points 3 + 1 20,779 502 € 15.10 Points 3 + 0 39450 953 € 15.00 Points 1 + 2 .72,628 1,815 € 10.20 Points 2 + 1 266.953 6,199 € 8.30

