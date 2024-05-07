El Giramundo – Legislative elections in Catalonia: a shift to the left or a new round of independence? – Pedidia polls

Facebook WhatsApp

Regional elections will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2024 to renew the 135 seats in the Parliament of the autonomous region of Catalonia.

The coalition government that emerged from the 2021 elections, consisting of Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) H Insieme per la Catalogna (Tours) With external support from the radical left Nomination of the Popular Unity Party (CUP)driven by Pere Aragones (ERCwas dissolved in October 2022. Since then, Aragones has led a minority government that has had to rely on party support. Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) And from the left Together We Can (ECP). After the Catalan government failed to approve the regional budget in parliament on 13 March 2024, due to disagreements with the European Communist Party, Aragonés announced elections would be held on 12 May. Thus, the election date has been brought forward by almost a year compared to the normal deadline that would have been January 30, 2025.

These elections will be a test of the intelligence of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who aims to use the vote to consolidate his power domestically but risks inadvertently awakening dormant Catalan separatism. Sanchez aims to wrest leadership of the rich region from the separatist parties (ERC and Junts) that exercise enormous influence over Spanish politics. Sánchez focuses on the local socialist leader, the former health minister Salvador Ella who will have to face the return of the separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont Founder Junts. Puigdemont fled to Belgium in 2017 to avoid charges brought by Spanish authorities following the unrecognized referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain. Thanks to an amnesty clause for independence leaders recently issued by the Sánchez government, Puigdemont announced his candidacy for the Catalan parliament in a bid to become regional president, a position he previously held before his exile.

A win would vindicate Sanchez’s conciliatory approach to the independence movement in the region. But if the Socialists fail to muster the 68 seats needed to achieve a majority in the Catalan parliament, they will have to rely on alliances with other parties, perhaps including right-wing rivals in the Catalan parliament. People’s Party (PP)Their victory may be Pyrrhic. Gontz warned that such an agreement with the PP would prompt him to withdraw his decisive support for Sánchez’s national government, which would deprive Sánchez of his majority in parliament. Therefore, the only possibility for the Peace and Security Council to govern is to reach an arduous agreement with the Equity and Reconciliation Council Common Sumer (CS) Heir to the leftist coalition of the En Comú Podem Party (ECP).

Last month’s Basque Country elections highlighted the influence of regional politics on the national government. The Socialists gained votes in that contest and will return as a junior partner in the coalition led by the moderate nationalist PNV, which itself supports the national government. In Catalonia, the Socialists are aiming for more than 40 seats in the regional chamber. The Socialists hold 33 seats in the current Catalan Assembly, the same level as the European Reform Council, while Juntes holds 32 seats. Local socialist leader Ila has pledged to overcome the “lost decade” of separatism and focus on concerns such as climate change – which is very important. The problem is Catalonia, which is currently facing water restrictions due to a severe drought that has been going on for two years. The Socialists fear that Puigdemont will be able to find a majority of pro-independence parties to elect him to the presidency of Catalonia, which would give new impetus to local separatist movements.

Given that the amnesty will only take effect in two months, Puigdemont is campaigning across the border in southern France. Junts organizes buses from Catalonia to go to his rallies in Argeles-sur-Mer, right on the French border. The elections will show whether voters are nostalgic for Puigdemont and the struggle for independence that led to the 2017 referendum or whether they want to turn the page and rely on a socialist government led by Salvador Illa.

Electoral political system

Catalonia is an autonomous region within the parliamentary representative Kingdom of Spain. The institutional system is based on Government of CataloniaWhich includes the Parliament of Catalonia, the President and the Executive Council.



I Executive Council of Catalonia It is the executive branch of the Government of Catalonia. It is responsible for the political work, organization and administration of the autonomous region’s government.

The President of the Government of Catalonia is the head of government: he can also appoint a prime minister as his replacement, although since 2006 the position has been replaced by that of Vice-President of the Government of Catalonia, who must be approved by the Parliament of Catalonia. Catalonia. The various ministers are also appointed by the state president. Ministers are not required to be members of Parliament, as they have the automatic right to intervene in parliamentary debates.

Members of the government service cannot be arrested for acts committed in Catalonia, except in flagrante delicto, and can only be tried before the Supreme Court of Justice of Catalonia or the Criminal Chamber of the Spanish Supreme Court outside Catalonia.

The Parliament of Catalonia is the unicameral legislative assembly of the autonomous community of Catalonia. It consists of 135 deputies, elected every four years, and chosen by universal suffrage in a proportional system without redemption in four multi-member electoral districts corresponding to the four provinces of Catalonia.

In the following pages, the political history of the country, recent political developments, the main political parties and the latest opinion polls.

