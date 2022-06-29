Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “Russia threatens security and China challenges our values.” Beijing: ‘Old wine in a new bottle’

17:42
Zelensky: “My participation in the G20 will depend on who will be present”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, on a visit to Kyiv, that he plans to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, but it all depends on who will participate. The obvious reference to the possible presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bali. “I certainly accept the invitation. Ukraine’s participation will depend on the security situation in the country and the composition of the summit participants,” Zelensky said.
16:57
Prisoner exchange: 144 Ukrainian soldiers released
Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Facebook the release of 144 Ukrainian soldiers as part of a prisoner exchange. Among them were 95 soldiers who were located at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, among them 43 were from the Azov battalion. Most of those released were seriously injured: bullet wounds, shrapnel, amputations and burns. All of them received medical and psychological treatment. The ages of the released soldiers ranged between 65 and 19 years. This is the largest prisoner exchange since the Russian invasion on February 24. There was no news of the Russians released.
15:52
Syria recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk
The Moscow-backed Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad today officially recognized the “independence and sovereignty” of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics of Donbass. This was reported by the Syrian government agency, Sana’a, citing a source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Damascus. The statement said that the Syrian presidency intends to establish relations with the two separatist republics.
15:46
The United States sends an air defense battalion to Italy
The United States will send 65 short-range air defense battalions to Italy. The Pentagon confirms this by providing details of the announced increase in the military presence in Europe. The group, which defines the US Department of Defense, is a unit of the short-range air defense battalion stationed in Germany.
15:31
Born: “Russia’s horrible cruelty in Ukraine”
NATO leaders denounce Russia’s “terrible brutality” in Ukraine that “has caused massive human suffering and mass displacement, disproportionately affecting women and children”. This can be read in the statement issued at the end of the NATO Summit in Madrid. Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe. Russia must allow safe, unimpeded and lasting humanitarian access,” the closing statement said.
13:19
13:16
“The Russians destroyed a center in Severdonetsk”
“there thermal power plant From Severdontsk It was almost completely destroyed by fighting Russians in the Lugansk region. ” Advertise it on Telegram energy, the state-owned company that oversees nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Ukrinform reports that. At the beginning of March, a thermal power plant was established Okhtyrkain the Sumy region, was destroyed by Russian air raids.
12:59
China: “NATO continues to expand”
NATO ‘keep on getting in’ Asia Pacific Region: Some member states have sent aircraft and warships to the waters surrounding the country China to drive Military exercisescreating tensions.” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian He complained that NATO continues to “support it.” team fight The international community must maintain a high degree of vigilance,” commenting on the words of the US National Security Adviser Jake SullivanAccording to which the strategic document approved at the Madrid summit of the alliance will explicitly refer to the multiple challenges posed by China.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Latest news of Ukraine. Stoltenberg, “China challenges our values, interests, and security”
How is it reduced after 4 years – Libero Quotidiano
Scotland is trying to secede again. Johnson: ‘This is not the time’