Ali Lavoro Revolution. Will everything change?

After accelerating smart work with Covid, another revolution in the world of work? possible. After Intesa Sanpaolo, another Italian group also decided to reduce the working week, from 5 to 4 days, starting next February. The 250 employees of Ali Lavoro – Italian Employment Agency and Ribas, an Italian player in the world of meal vouchers, together with other colleagues in the companies headed by the Magister Group, will experience the shortened working week, with the same salary and contractual terms.





32 hours, not 40





Four days instead of five days confirms the trend towards new flexibility in the world of work, which meets the demand of employees to be able to have more quality time available for life outside the office, which enhances people’s well-being. Thanks to the experience in the world of human resources, which Ali Lavroux has acquired over the years, since February 2023 Magister Group will allow employees to work 8 hours less per week, from 40 to 32 hours, while maintaining the same salary. So there are no more working hours spread over the four days, but an extra day off.









More space for life





Federica Lombardi, Member of the Board and Head of Human Resources, led the study for the four-day week. “Since last spring we have been analyzing in detail the role sheets and goals of all the people in our companies. We have taken into account the lifestyle enjoyed by our employees in the different offices in Italy. Therefore, we have defined an organizational model that favors harmonization between private and working life, minimizes the risks that remote work may involve, and ensures the qualitative and quantitative performance of workers in order to achieve the company’s goals.





new culture





“The short week is possible thanks to a positive corporate culture. To provide quality time without falling into counterproductive time pressures, the processes of digitization of daily activities have been launched in recent years – said Andrea Lombardi, Chairman and CEO of the Group – a process centered around people, but enabled by innovations that are episodically demonstrated . Affect every branch of operations.









