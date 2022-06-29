June 29, 2022

Latest news of Ukraine. Stoltenberg, "China challenges our values, interests, and security"

June 29, 2022

Born: Media, today’s summit between the United States, Japan and South Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea are expected to hold a trilateral meeting of leaders in Madrid today, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the first since September 2017 due to tensions between Tokyo and Seoul, in an effort to strengthen the alliance. In light of systemic challenges in the Far East, India and the Pacific, amid North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and China’s increasing military assertiveness. This was reported by South Korean and Japanese media, as South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol spoke briefly last night with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the occasion of a dinner for summit participants, expressing hope. For the future-oriented development of relations between the two countries.

“After Japan’s upper house elections, my colleagues and I plan to resolve the outstanding issues between Seoul and Tokyo as soon as possible and move forward in a future-oriented manner,” Yoon Kishida said, according to Yonhap Agency. In response, Kishida said he is aware of Yun’s efforts to improve bilateral ties and hopes for joint work to develop “healthier” relations.

He will push US President Joe Biden to overcome the stalemate in relations between the two main allies in the Far East due to historical differences arising from Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

