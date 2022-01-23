January 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

UK accuses Russia of wanting to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

UK accuses Russia of wanting to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

Samson Paul January 23, 2022 2 min read

AGI – The UK claims to have information according to which Moscow aims to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev: the accusation comes from the British Foreign Office.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Ukrainian MP Yevvn Murrayev is a possible candidateSome remember that Russian intelligence services have links with many former Ukrainian politicians.

Other Moscow allies are Sergeych Arbuzov (first Ukrainian deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2014, then interim prime minister), Andreich Klochev (who headed the presidential administration of former Ukrainian head of state Viktor Yanukovych), Volodymyrkovich (former Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council) or Even Mykola Azarov (Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014).

The United States is “very concerned” about London’s accusations in Moscow

On Saturday, the White House said in response to a State Department statement that the United States assesses British allegations that Moscow is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, as “extremely concerning.” “This kind of maneuver is very worrying. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we are with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Moscow in London, “Stop spreading nonsense.”

Moscow dismissed as “nonsense” London’s accusations that Russia is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. “We ask the Foreign Ministry to stop spreading nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

See also  Vatican scandal, Switzerland confirms the seizure of 60 million in Mencioni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Crisi Ucraina, il capo della marina tedesca si dimette dopo le parole su Putin

January 23, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

German Navy Commander “Putin deserves respect.” Embarrassment of Berlin – Europe

January 23, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Covid: Virus spreading in the Pacific Ocean, closed in Samoa and Kiribati – last hour

January 22, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

UK accuses Russia of wanting to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

January 23, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Guernail, center-left: Everyone’s table by shared name. Sources Pd: We are thinking about Ricardi’s candidacy

January 23, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

dichiarazione reddito presunto entro il 31 gennaio

January 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sophie and Alessandro are at odds

January 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese