AGI – The UK claims to have information according to which Moscow aims to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev: the accusation comes from the British Foreign Office.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Ukrainian MP Yevvn Murrayev is a possible candidateSome remember that Russian intelligence services have links with many former Ukrainian politicians.

Other Moscow allies are Sergeych Arbuzov (first Ukrainian deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2014, then interim prime minister), Andreich Klochev (who headed the presidential administration of former Ukrainian head of state Viktor Yanukovych), Volodymyrkovich (former Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council) or Even Mykola Azarov (Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014).

The United States is “very concerned” about London’s accusations in Moscow

On Saturday, the White House said in response to a State Department statement that the United States assesses British allegations that Moscow is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, as “extremely concerning.” “This kind of maneuver is very worrying. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we are with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Moscow in London, “Stop spreading nonsense.”

Moscow dismissed as “nonsense” London’s accusations that Russia is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. “We ask the Foreign Ministry to stop spreading nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.