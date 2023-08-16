UEFA Super Cup, Guardiola City wins on penalties: Sevilla

Piraeus (Greece) – the Manchester city Lift up to heaven Ole European Super Cup Punishment strikes Seville for 5-4. In 90 minutes of regulation, the match ended 1-1 thanks to goals En Nesyri Based on Palmer.

after triumph Champions League Against Inter, it was decided by a goal RodriAnd guard house It gives City another European title, the third in its history. Penalties that gave them a May 31 victoryEuropean League against the Rome to Mourinho. Thus, Seville failed in another attempt to raise the European Cup to the sky, and won it only in 2008 against Barcelona.

Manchester City – Seville, news

In the early stages of the game, it was city It seems surprised by the great aggressiveness of Seville Who closes all the spaces in order and starts the counterattack again. Halland There is no risk at all Bono And in fact, in the 25th minute, it was Sevilla who took the lead: a cross from the left Acuna It was finished to perfection En Nesyri who puts it behind Ederson. Early in the second half, Sevilla had a double chance but En-Nesyri wasted it all in front of Ederson. Believe the city and in the 63rd place Palmer Adel with a header from a Rodri cross. a team guard house He hits the accelerator but the opening goal doesn’t arrive, thanks primarily to Sevilla’s staunch and always attentive defence. This is how we go about penalty kicks: Manchester City all five, for Sevilla realize the huge mistake Gudeli.

