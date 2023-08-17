August 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASCAR Cup Series, we’re back at the Glen for a new road course

Mirabelle Hunt August 17, 2023 1 min read

After touring the Indianapolis Historic Site, season 2023 from NASCAR Cup Series Moves to an iconic new facility in North America as Watkins Glen International. The former venue of the United States Grand Prix will host the penultimate round of the regular season on Sunday, an event that never lacks surprises.

the ‘Go Bowling at The Glen will take place at the “short” version of the facility located in upstate New York. The combined area of ​​the runway is 2,450 miles (3,943 km), dotted with eight interesting folds. The design is well known by all champions, after the “Bus Stop” and “CExcitement” The four medium-speed bends leading into the final two corners have been omitted.

Kyle Bush (2008, 2013), Chase Elliott (2018, 2019), Martin Truex Jr. (2019), Denny Hamlin (2018), Joey Logano (2015), Kevin Harvick (2006), AJ Alminder (2014) H Kyle Larson (2021, 2022) It boasts at least one claim in the ‘Glen’. Honorable Mention Last time on the list, 2021 Champion who can match Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison, Richard Petty and Fireball Roberts with three confirmations.

