England beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup and go to the final – Corriere.it

The Women’s World Cup final in New Zealand and Australia is a European final (and hasn’t happened since 2003). actually England to beat the surviving Angels 3-1 – the only national team capable of defeating the Lionesses since Sarina Wiegmann took over – and You reach Spain In the final on Sunday (12 CET). And at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, there will also be a little blue.

In the 36th minute, the British took the lead with A.J Ella’s goal With help from “Italian” Alicia Russo – who responds best to the controversies her origins have stirred up (Sicilian ancestors) In the United Kingdom: August 15th on daily Mail He reposted an old photo of him with the brothers, on Italy shirt -. Anyway, this is the first goal Matilda concedes after 354 minutes. Toone was already the protagonist of the victorious final match of the 2022 European Championship, Russo played 64 minutes, including extra time.

In the 63rd minute, Sam Kerr, another highly anticipated star of this edition (Featured on the cover of FIFA 2023), however Earps hits with a right foot from wide after a flight from midfield to make it 1-1. Five minutes later, Rousseau missed the target with a header by a few centimeters and a minute later, Lauren Hemp managed to steal from signing the double England.

The Earps then rise to the chair by shutting down Kerr and Cortnee Vine, who again started off the bench, decisively contributing to the English victory. Before Rousseau's goal (86) Who closes accounts by dumping hemp cross.