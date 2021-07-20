Ubisoft’s new free shooter announced with a trailer

As promised by Ubisoft’s official social channels, during the evening, a new free-to-play shooter with the name Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

Just as the leaks a few weeks ago and short gameplay videos that surfaced in the past hours revealed, this shooter fuses worlds splinter cellAnd the division e Ghost Recon, brands that inspire not only the arenas but also the factions, because in the game we will be able to play the role of members WolvesAnd the ReiettiAnd the purification Ed Echelon.

At the moment, the launch window has not been announced, but from the official website we learned that reference platforms exist Xbox OneAnd the Xbox Series X | sAnd the Playstation 4And the PlayStation 5And the Computer e google stadia. On the game’s official website, it is also possible to register for the opportunity to participate in the testing phases and the first of these phases will begin on August 5, 2021 only on PC for players residing in the US and Canada. However, the developers have confirmed the arrival of other tests that will also include different countries and platforms, so that everyone can experience the title firsthand.

Did you know this The former Executive Producer of COD Ghost is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Game Director?