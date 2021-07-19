On more than one occasion, the editorial team at ProiezionidiBorsa has written about how important it is to have a balanced diet and what foods to eat to prevent certain health issues.

For example, we have seen how eating tomatoes in the right amounts can prevent prostate cancer. In the following lines, we will instead see how you should eat less than 500 grams of this famous meat per week for 3 types of cancer.

We are talking about the famous red meat. In fact, there are many Searches Which showed the relationship between excessive consumption of red meat and cancer in particular, the reference is for colorectal cancer but there also appears to be evidence related to cancer prostate and pancreas.

Against 3 types of cancer you should eat less than 500 grams of this famous meat per week

To confirm all this was the IARC or the International Agency for Research on Cancer. In fact, by periodically examining the scientific literature on the carcinogenic potential of a particular factor, he classified red meat in this way.

It is a type 2 carcinogen and therefore may be harmful to humans. It is a category indicating limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and sufficient evidence in the animal used in the experiment.

For this reason, the main guidelines have been directed around the amount of red meat that should be consumed in this way. It is recommended to eat less than 500 grams of red meat per week.

In addition, you should also be careful to consume a maximum of 50 grams per week of processed meat (such as cured meat).

According to the IARC, these, in fact, fall within the first type of carcinogen to humans. This means that there is a lot of evidence that its excessive consumption can increase the risk of colon cancer.

The advice is not only to consume the right amount but also to cook

Obviously, it is not only the consumption that you need to monitor but also the type of cooking. In fact, it is often not recommended to cook meat on the grill because it is believed to cause the formation of carcinogens harmful to humans.

Therefore, their consumption is possible but not excessive. For this reason, leading experts always recommend the Mediterranean diet that perfectly combines taste and luxury for our health.

