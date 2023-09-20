Horizon Forbidden West Seeds of Rebellion, the game will feature a legal plot that connects the video games

“In the dark corners of the mysterious Forbidden West, the seeds of rebellion take root among humanity Tinakth the warrior “,” reveals a post on the Steamforged Games website, explaining the basis of the tabletop adventure. “This potential rebellion threatens the fragile peace between the Tenakth clans.”

Guerrilla has teamed up with Steamforged Games to create a board game called “ Forbidden Horizon West: Seeds of Rebellion “. The peculiarity of the game is that it will include a The story is considered canonical by the authors Which works to delve deeper into the part of the plot between the end of the first game and the beginning of the second chapter.

What to expect from Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion

Forbidden Horizon West: Seeds of Rebellion is one Cooperative adventure (One to Four Players) Players are asked to take on the role of a group of Tenakth Marshals as they attempt to thwart a growing rebellion.

Steamforged Games has made it clear that they have It worked closely with the guerrillas To create a new story that explores the “never-before-seen events” that formed the background to Aloy’s adventures in the second game in the Horizon series.

players They will explore and fight Across the space, using cooperative stealth and “in-depth combat” along with a “wide range of abilities” as they face off against human and robotic enemies, undertaking missions in which they will put their lives on the line.

The board game appears to feature an impressive number of miniatures representing the original machines of the Forbidden West, although only a Tremorfang, or giant mechanical elephant, has been revealed so far. Models included in Steamforged Games’ previous board game Horizon Zero Dawn will also be compatible with Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion.