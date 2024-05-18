May 18, 2024

Video: Europeans, Maggi: “The United States dreams of renewing European institutions”

Noah French May 18, 2024 1 min read

“We are at the beginning of the election campaign. Today here in Rome, together with Emma Pollino, Matteo Renzi and the leaders, in the list of the United Provinces of Europe, it is a beautiful moment in the Chiassa Center and even more exciting because, despite our differences, we can unite Europe, the Europe of the future, with one voice. It has emerged that the political objective that binds us is to put forward a speaking Europe, in defense policy, in environmental policy, in the rule of law, in the freedom of citizens, in response to what Salvini and Meloni proposed to us, we need a dream and the possibility of concrete reform. This is what we will do in this election campaign ” said Riccardo Maggi, Secretary of +Europe, on the sidelines of a meeting with the list for the EU European elections at the Antonium Auditorium in Rome. Duration: 01_14 (Alexander Zhankeev)

