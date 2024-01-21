January 21, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Twitch is in a serious crisis, and the last step is a bad omen: Is it destined for closure?

Twitch is in a serious crisis, and the last step is a bad omen: Is it destined for closure?

Gerald Bax January 21, 2024 2 min read

Twitch's latest move has surprised everyone, as the platform faces an obvious difficulty: Is it scheduled to shut down? Here's what happens.

In recent years, Twitch has received more and more users Streamer who have received decisive benefits from this positive development. during a period of time pandemic The turning point for the platform Amazon It was incredible, but despite this aspect, we still could not find the path that leads to a business model that is capable of Generate profits.

The Twitch platform is experiencing a moment of deep crisis – (Computer-Idea.it)

The situation inherent in the streaming platform is rather delicate, that too in the wake of the recent move that the company took and didn't make Don't expect anything good. A decision that illustrates the idea of ​​how something is not going well, with many users wondering if it is Twitch Destined to close. What the “Purple Social Network” decided surprised both of them Users From the platform Sia I am a content creator Who are working on it. Let's get into the details of what happened to understand what's really going on.

Bad move by Twitch, firing several employees: what's happening?

The Internet is a land of many opportunities, but these opportunities do not always take positive paths. In 2023, many Twitch streamers have highlighted some difficulties, a situation that is reinforced if we take into account the reality of what the same company faced last year. He left at home up to 400 employees.

Twitch is laying off its employees
Twitch fires 500 employees – (Computer-Idea.it)

The opening of the new year for Twitch was not at all as positive as the company announced Another 500 employees were dismissedapproximately equal to 35% of the current workforce. The decision led to internal shocks that lead to questions about the future of the well-known live broadcast platform.

See also  Dragon Age Dreadwolf does not require you to play the previous games, but it will please old fans - Nerd4.life

It does not seem that the efforts made by CEO Dan Clancy throughout 2023 were enough to relaunch the platform. Although some restrictions have been relaxed, such as opening simultaneous streaming on different platforms at the same time, it is beneficial forAttract more users Both on the broadcast side and on the audience side.

Therefore, the scenario involving Twitch is very complex and it seems that the various activities carried out have not changed the trend. In any case, the platform continues its activity with live broadcasts on schedule. To understand what the future of the site will be We have to wait for the next developmentswith leaders who will inevitably be called upon to make serious decisions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Halo Infinite: Support moves from Seasons to Operations, 343i in new projects

January 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Google Pixel 8 Pro will get the 'Minty Fresh' update on January 25

January 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Find the best quality apps now and not the most downloaded apps: the site that helps you do just that

January 20, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Twitch is in a serious crisis, and the last step is a bad omen: Is it destined for closure?

January 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Iraq: Missiles on an American base: “There are wounded”

January 21, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Microsoft-OpenAI: Trial in America?

January 20, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Superbonus, FdI withdraws amendment for extension

January 20, 2024 Karen Hines