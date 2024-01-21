Twitch is in a serious crisis, and the last step is a bad omen: Is it destined for closure?

Twitch's latest move has surprised everyone, as the platform faces an obvious difficulty: Is it scheduled to shut down? Here's what happens.

In recent years, Twitch has received more and more users Streamer who have received decisive benefits from this positive development. during a period of time pandemic The turning point for the platform Amazon It was incredible, but despite this aspect, we still could not find the path that leads to a business model that is capable of Generate profits.

The situation inherent in the streaming platform is rather delicate, that too in the wake of the recent move that the company took and didn't make Don't expect anything good. A decision that illustrates the idea of ​​how something is not going well, with many users wondering if it is Twitch Destined to close. What the “Purple Social Network” decided surprised both of them Users From the platform Sia I am a content creator Who are working on it. Let's get into the details of what happened to understand what's really going on.

Bad move by Twitch, firing several employees: what's happening?

The Internet is a land of many opportunities, but these opportunities do not always take positive paths. In 2023, many Twitch streamers have highlighted some difficulties, a situation that is reinforced if we take into account the reality of what the same company faced last year. He left at home up to 400 employees.

The opening of the new year for Twitch was not at all as positive as the company announced Another 500 employees were dismissedapproximately equal to 35% of the current workforce. The decision led to internal shocks that lead to questions about the future of the well-known live broadcast platform.

It does not seem that the efforts made by CEO Dan Clancy throughout 2023 were enough to relaunch the platform. Although some restrictions have been relaxed, such as opening simultaneous streaming on different platforms at the same time, it is beneficial forAttract more users Both on the broadcast side and on the audience side.

Therefore, the scenario involving Twitch is very complex and it seems that the various activities carried out have not changed the trend. In any case, the platform continues its activity with live broadcasts on schedule. To understand what the future of the site will be We have to wait for the next developmentswith leaders who will inevitably be called upon to make serious decisions.