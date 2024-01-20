Halo Infinite: Support moves from Seasons to Operations, 343i in new projects

In a decision that has already sparked many discussions, some of which may not have been rooted in reality, 343 Industries has announced a change in long-term support for Infinite aurawith the intention of diverting attention From seasons to processesor one reorganization In the way of suggesting new content.

The chapters in Halo Infinite have been explained so far Major updates: With the launch of each new season, developers introduce new game modes and new contents such as maps and more, with a variable frequency ranging from 6 to 4 months, once they find a faster pace in the recent period.

The final fifth season was particularly well received, but it seems that the team intends to change the organization of support by increasingly moving away from the periodic release of seasons and focusing more on operations, another distribution system for new content.

Operations in Halo Infinite typically last for a shorter duration and are spawned more frequently, every 4 or 6 weeks, bringing with them a new battle pass and several other new features.

This change will take effect from January 30, 2024, with the launch of… Operation Spirit of Fireis set to bring new customization options, new maps and add-ons to Forge, as well as many other new features.