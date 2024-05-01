May 1, 2024

Endless Ocean Luminous: Not exactly rave reviews for the Nintendo Switch exclusive

Gerald Bax May 1, 2024 1 min read

It's time for reviews too The endless ocean is illuminated, a Nintendo Switch exclusive title, is available starting May 2. Unfortunately I am Critics' ratings They weren't very positive, with most coming in at around 5 and 6.

Much of the criticism focuses on Story mode, is really inconsistent, as well as very simple and superficial game loops. Some have criticized the lack of things to do, while it presents itself almost as a tourist attraction for underwater life enthusiasts.

Naturally, there are also those who liked this aspect, giving the game higher scores (but never higher than 8). There are also those who assert that developer Arika simply wanted to give fans of the series what they have been waiting for for fifteen years, that is, since the days of the Wii.

I vote

Endless Ocean Luminous is almost a documentary game

But now let's stop talking and let's seeList of votes:

  • Hobby control panels – 80/100
  • God is obsessed – 8/10
  • Atomics – 80/100
  • IGN Spain – 7/10
  • CGM Magazine – 7/10
  • Checkpoint Games – 7/10
  • Geeks&com – 7/10
  • GAMES.CH – 70%
  • Sector.sc – 6.5/10
  • Nintendo News – 6.5/10
  • COG Connected – 60/100
  • Twinfinite – 3/5
  • BC Mag – 3/5
  • Press Start – 6/10
  • VGC – 3/5
  • CFTC – 5.5/10
  • Metro Game Central – 5/10
  • The sixth axis – 5/10
  • Nintendo Life – 5/10
  • Digital Trends – 2.5/5
  • Siliconera – 5/10
  • Ijen – 4/10
  • Digitek Magazine – 2/5

