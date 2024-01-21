Great news for those who like to watch movies or play games with headphones: now everything is much easier

There is great news for those who love to watch movies or play games using headphones. Thanks to this news, everything will be much easier.

Get a pair of high-performance headphones And the ability to guarantee the qualitative level of sound has long become a priority for millions of consumers. Especially for those who are used to it Playing video games – Online and offline – and wants to be completely immersed in the environment in which he finds himself. To hear enemies' footsteps, be swept away by the soundtrack, or be directly influenced by character dialogues.

A discussion that also extends to those who love To watch movies And he wants to enjoy a flawless soundstage, which TV or PC speakers without accessories are usually unable to provide. If you also fall into this category and use headphones daily, then there is great news for you. Thanks to this technology, in fact, Now everything will be much easier and more accessible. Here's what it is.

For those who always use headphones, everything is changing: the latest innovations from Google

These are just the latest of the many new features introduced during Consumer Electronics Show 2024 Which was held in Las Vegas. Google wanted to do big things, Also focusing on the audience segment that typically uses wireless headphones every day to play video games or watch a movie.

It's finally coming Fast pairing for every Google TV. A system that will make it much easier and faster Connect your headphones To the TV if the function is supported. A novelty that we have known about on smartphones since 2018 but, for one reason or another, has not yet been available on TVs. And that's not all, because there is also another important update announced by Big G.

According to the latest rumours, A New fast audio converter Designed to solve a specific problem. That is, the inability to pass quickly From headphones to speakers or amplifiers, Depending on the devices you use.

Now with the new adapter, there will be faster and easier steps for you to do this. There is still no news regarding the launch, and everything points to that We will have to wait several months. But anyway, something is moving, and this is excellent news indeed.