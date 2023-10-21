Trento: Anarchist Luca Dolce arrested. He has been on the run since 2021 and has been in prison with Kaspido

Trento – The Central Security Operations Unit of the State Police captured Luca Dolce, 37 years old, from Trieste, near Portigera in Liguria, who is now in prison in Imperia. The man, wanted since 2021, was identified at the end of a complex investigation by the Central Directorate of the Preventive Police, which set up a task force with the digos of Trento, Treviso, Trieste, Genoa and Brescia. The operation was coordinated by the District Attorney’s Office of Trento, directed by Sandro Raimondi. Dolce, at the time of his capture, was in possession of a false identity card, had several criminal records and was in prison in Tolmezzo, Ferrara – where he was arrested with Alfredo Caspito and Modena.

“Luca Dolce was identified yesterday in Portigura. He had a false identity card that allowed him to move freely and communicate with the anarchist world. At the same time searches were carried out in Trento, Trieste and some places. In Liguria. Objective: to focus on the contacts maintained by Dolce while in hiding”. This was said by the chief prosecutor of Trento, Sandro Raimondi. Doles was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months for participating in an announced but never implemented protest against an anti-immigrant wall in Brenner with 62 anarchists on 7 May 2016.

Dolce is considered by the investigators as a point of reference among the anarchists of the Triveneto region, as an element of contact with groups of hostility and Marxism-Leninism, and for the production of documents and texts published in the anarchist media. Despite being a Friulian, since 2009 “Steco”, his nickname, has spent a lot of time in the Rovereto region, with an anarchist rebel group from Trentino, where he handles propaganda and logistics.

According to the investigations carried out, Doles played a coordinating role at the national level in promoting anti-prison activities and maintaining correspondence with prisoners belonging to the Red Army. In 2021, the 37-year-old was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison after clashing with police during a protest organized against the league in 2018. And in 2021, the Trento judicial authority issued a rule uniting competitors. Doles was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months. The last sentence was dated March 17, when the Court of Appeal of Trento sentenced him to three years in prison along with 62 other anarchists for crimes committed in Brenner on 7 May 2016.