October 21, 2023

Jim Jordan lost his third ballot for Speaker of the US House

October 21, 2023

Jim Jordan didn’t even make it to the third ballot in the House for Speaker. Donald Trump’s Republican ally fell short of the 217 votes needed to be elected to lead the lower house of Congress. Jordan won 194 votes to 25 Republicans

There is Jim JordanFailed miserably The third round of voting for the election of the Speaker of the House is on Friday. The Republican nominee was still rejected by conservatives.

So is Jordan It did not get the required 217 votes He got only 194 votes compared to the last polls and lost in three to be elected to the leadership.

He lost a third term this week to his party colleague Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by a hardline earlier this month.

Republicans have warned Donald Trump’s ruthless ally that threats or promises won’t win their support.

The party has no realistic plan Or it could unify a fractured Republican majority.

there Leadership crisis Republicans, who have a majority in the chamber, have placed President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion in funding, mostly to support Ukraine and Israel.

