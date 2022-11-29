Speaking to Minister Sillaci, after 5 days at work there was no sign

On a daily basis I deal with different topics revolving around the world of politics, news and entertainment. While the “historical” eye is turned toward the past and the “curious” eye toward the future, greed for all that is present.















16













RELATED RULESIsolation of covid. He promised The Minister of Health, Horacio Shilasi, He explained that the shirts will be widened for those who are successful Asymptomatic positives.

Successor to Robert Hope Molise spoke in Campobasso at the opening ceremony of the university’s academic year.

Shilasi: “Simplification of Quarantine Rules”

“We are working to ensure that asymptomatic people can return to their activities after five days. We will soon introduce a bill in this regard,” announced Shillaci, who has been working for weeks to “simplify” the rules. Forty For the positives.

We are moving towards a conclusion where we can establish that they will be sufficient for asymptomatic people 5 days quarantine after infection, “May delete final buffer”.

Shilasi: “This is not the Covid of three years ago”

“I’m sure – Shilasi added – we are Covid 19 is a different phase of the disease What was seen three years ago does not exist today. We are keeping our focus high, but we are confident that we can get out of Covid, and we think it is important to think now about the many problems that have been left behind by Covid, such as waiting lists and cancer screenings.

The responsible minister says A “trend reversal” by the Maloney government. “Our National Health System (NHS) was once the best of all, but since 2013 it has been massively underfunded”. “Today’s shortcomings and difficulties” are “as a result of bad choices of the past, when health was considered the Cinderella of the state budget”.

Photo credit: ANSA

Health Minister Horacio Shilasi

Covid, the minister continued, “Amid the many problems it has caused, it has made us realize how important sanitation and public health are. Only with this terrible arrival International distribution and in the face of 180,000 deaths, expenditure on health was understood to be a primary and unavoidable expenditure”.

Shilasi: “Health Care Must Be Restructured”

Shillaci explained that there was one Difficult health situation And it is necessary to allocate more funds to tackle the problems: “The government has committed 2.2 billion euros more for health in 2023 and another 2.4 billion in 2024. This is definitely the first sign of a trend change that will consolidate. Budget for the next few years.

Again, health “needs to be restructured, because Covid has shown how fragile the territory is in many regions”. According to Shilasi, “a distortion that has arisen over the years: the burden of hospital structures”. This is why “we must reaffirm the strategic role of regional health to improve services for citizens”.

“We need to have innovative ideas to ensure that the region can take responsibility for many of the problems that end up in hospitals today that we know are causing many disruptions”. We then, the minister underlined, “must reduce The gap between north and south Because the right to health is guaranteed under Article 32 of our Constitution”.



<br />

