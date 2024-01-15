January 15, 2024

TOP STORIES 5pm – Napoli on Popovic, via Frosinone. Empoli, David Nicola arrives

Mirabelle Hunt January 15, 2024 1 min read

Champion votes, exclusive transfers and more on TMW: Here are the top stories of the afternoon.

TMW – Popović in Frosinone. Napoli has no place for non-EU players: they will be Italian from July – Read the news, click here!

TMW – Davide Nicola will be the new coach of Empoli: here are the details of the agreement – Read the news, click here!

Ervolino attacks: “The referees are bad and rude. Big names get away with their shirts and their elbows.” – Read the news, click here!

Super Cup and referee appointments: La Pena for Napoli and Fiorentina, Marchetti for Inter Lazio – Read the news, click here!

TMW Live – Juventus and Allegri: “Rabiot and Chiesa have recovered. Is he with Yildiz? It's possible” – Read the news, click here!

Allegri: “Keane is very important to us. Would I recommend Bernardeschi? He's from Toronto…” – Read the news, click here!

TMW PODCAST – Jose Mourinho's sporting failure at Roma – Read the news, click here!

TMW – Mangala may reach an agreement with Traoré. Napoli and Juventus remain the most interested clubs – Read the news, click here!

TMW – Genoa is trying to make a move for Pellegri. Toro will only give consent when another attacker arrives – Read the news, click here!

Genoa, additional medical visits for Bohinen. Then OK will come to Salernitana – Read the news, click here!

