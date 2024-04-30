May 1, 2024

Economic agenda for May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

The Italian Stock Exchange is closed on Labor Day. Focus on Fed decisions

to Eduardo Fagnani
April 30, 2024 at 4.53 pm

Italian Stock Exchange



Business Square

  • Closing of the Italian Stock Exchange On the occasion of Labor Day.

International stock exchanges



Germany

  • closed Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

France

  • closed Paris Stock Exchange.

My quarter



United State

  • MasterCard Credit Card (1Q 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • Pfizer (1Q 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • eBay (Q1 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Qualcomm (Q2 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)

Central banks



Nourish it

  • communication Monetary policy decisions (8.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should be between 5.25% and 5.5%.

  • Jerome Powell press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (8.30pm).

total economy



Great Britain

  • Manufacturing PMI (Final) in April 2024 (10.30 am). Consensus: 48.7 (introductory).

Japan

  • Manufacturing PMI (Final) in April 2024 (01.30 AM). Consensus: 49.9 (preliminary).

United State

  • new employees (ADP estimate) in April 2024 (2.15pm). Consensus: 190 thousand.

  • index Markit Manufacturing PMI (Final) in April 2024 (3.45pm). Consensus: 49.9 (preliminary).

  • index ISM Manufacturing In April 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 50.0 (previously 50.3).

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).

