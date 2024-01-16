Giorgio Chiellini continues to win in the United States as well

A driving force on and off the field. In addition to experience, Giorgio Chiellini He brought with him to the United States the habit of winning championships in a row: the former captain of Juventus and the national team won the Western Conference of the American Football League for the second year in a row, (football League(American Championship) with Los Angeles FC, thanks to its victory over the Houston Dynamo 2-0 in the final match, which earned it the title of Western Conference Champion.
Chiellini concert with Los Angeles club
Chiellini He was the protagonist during the race but also after it: it was he who led the celebrations by singing the Loudspeaker Along with ecstatic fans. The images that have spread on social media confirm once again how the Italian defender instantly became a point of reference for Los Angeles. Also present in the stands (and rejoicing in the victory) was Magic Johnson, the former Lakers star and one of the team's owners. Which will be challenged on Saturday, December 9th Columbus The crew in the final match will determine the overall champion of Major League Soccer, with the possibility that the Californian club will repeat the title it won last year. After all, you never get used to wins, and for Cielo winning with the club is a fun habit.
Since 2017, we at Esquire Italia have wanted to be the man's man for the man of style and substance, reporting on trends, current events and emotions with seriousness in content and a touch of fun in tone. We believe in information that helps us live better, and makes us freer and more aware at the same time. That's why our journalists put the same passion, care and research into all the content we publish, from the most complex to the simplest and lightest. The site is free to readers and is funded by advertising, so ads and banners appear. Although we do our best to research and verify, it is not possible to guarantee the absence of errors and the absolute correctness of all content we publish. That's why we always listen to our readers, and are ready to collect their suggestions and reports.
Stefano PeriDigital Editorial Director Vito De Biasidigital content editor
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
TOP STORIES 5pm – Napoli on Popovic, via Frosinone. Empoli, David Nicola arrives
A right foot injury rules out the Australian Open
CorSport: “Monza-Inter, Inzaghi evaluates: From Fratesi to Basic and De Vrij, who can play”