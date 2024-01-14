A right foot injury rules out the Australian Open

Less than 24 hours after making his debut against Tsitsipas, the Italian withdrew, delaying his return to action

There is no peace for Matteo Berrettini. Less than 24 hours separate us from the start of the season against the Greek Stefanos TsitsipasBlue actually pulled out Australian Open ChampionshipWhere he was the seventh seed in sowing. The tournament organizers announced on social media: “Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury to his right foot. He will be replaced in the draw by Zizo Burgess. We wish him a speedy recovery.” So Berrettini, who has already withdrawn from the Brisbane tournament and from performing with Thiem at the Kooyong Classic in 2024, is still postponing his return to the court. He has not played a match since his last appearance on August 31.

The medical team supporting Matteo Berrettini announced that he has decided to withdraw from the Australian Open so as not to jeopardize the rest of the season. Matteo has trained very intensely in recent months and wanted to leave for Australia so he could wait until the last minute before making the final decision. His coach Richard Evans said: “Mathieu is planning to have a long season this year with many tournaments, and competing now when he is not in his best physical condition would be risky.”



