Tomorrow’s Tower August 26, 2022 – Blackbeard

Your horoscope for tomorrow, August 26, 2022: Here’s what to expect black bird And how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth affect all signs.

Your horoscope for tomorrow, August 26th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Desire for recreation and satisfaction by spending free time in your favorite pastime. Unrestricted shopping is an exception, money comes and goes. Suspicion floats, but the partner’s warm offer of love instantly silences him.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Targeted by Uranus, the Moon in Leo had a precise day. In a couple, misunderstanding and mood swings see you on two opposing sides. Nerves on the edge of your skin with your better half, your family, who are maneuvering to take control of your life.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

With Night Star in Leo, play it safe, you have what it takes to have fun. Excellent state of mind for developing new interests. If you are looking for a change, new alliances can open up diverse and motivating perspectives.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

There may be some good opportunities that require accurate and immediate answers. If caught in flight, they will be good for morale and job. Relaxation opportunities for body and soul. An evening with friends will be fun beyond expectations.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Uranus collides with the Moon in the sign, causing you to lose your nibble and your motivation. Watch out for business, travel, what you say and do. Be careful not to lose control of emotions, use logic and you will keep the situation at hand.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

If you’re looking for a new love, you may be granted, but make sure it’s not a flimsy story. You deserve so much more… In a difference of opinion, it is the results that determine where the wrong lies and where the right lies.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Thanks to the Moon in Leo, you are in the best emotional state to go out, see people, and engage in fun activities with friends. Valuable new knowledge and constructive partnerships. Relationships have the wind in their sails.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

It is not easy to maintain a good mood with Square Moon in Uranus. Fortunately, you have irreplaceable allies: family and partner. A hateful atmosphere, but if you focus on feelings without wanting to appear, you will walk out with your head held high.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The white lady in Leo has always been a companion of joyful raids and successes. Increased self-esteem, pleasant encounters, constructive experiences. There is a thread of anxiety behind your smile, but it remains so well hidden, that only those who know you well can see it.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

The comfort of a warrior, even if you are not a gentle sloth: the mind is on alert, engaged in devising new strategies. You’ll play the defense, avoiding circumstances that might prompt you to review your suitability choices.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Inconsistent with Saturn, the Moon in Leo offers you a few cats to peel. Feelings, Action, Others: Topics of Concern and Questions. There is no shortage of energy, and coherence is lacking. Run left and right, but it’s all smoke and a little bit of roasting.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

As a precaution, stay away from situations or associations that could be annoying and do nothing in return. If you feel insecure and vulnerable, there is no reason to hide your weaknesses from others.

© All Rights Reserved