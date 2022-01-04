Pago defends Miriana and plans to denounce some of GF Vip .’s rivals

Mirjana Trevisan Last night was one of the heroes of the last episode of GF VIP. The show girl was attacked by several of her roommates as her ex-husband intervened, to pushwhich threatened to take legal action against some competitors in GF VIP. Trevisan had heated discussions with Giacomo OrtisAnd Soleil e Katia Ricciarelli Especially during the dispute with the soprano and the sorceress The son of Mirjana was raised. This infuriated the lead singerI’m talking about you“.

Baju: “We’re reporting to our lawyer.”

“Words some of my Big Brother VIP competitors said towards my ex-wife this evening will be examined by our lawyers starting tomorrow. This is to protect our family and our son. We are waiting for Mirjana to decide what to do in the legal seat. I hope some behavior will not happen again. Especially Regarding our son, I’m paying.”

From the GF Vip to the Forum, the step is short.

Sully vs. Mirjana.

“I don’t like people who play victims. She is the first to raise her son when it suits her. Did she do that to Nicola and you are now referring to us if we allow you to note the phrases she said?” Two months ago she would say “My son, you can’t see me with Nicola, not even give me a kiss, sleep here.” Then with Biagio it seems to me that he presented a completely different scene, could his son see that? Where is the truth I’m sorry but I don’t think she is an honest woman. On top of that, I’m sorry that some might believe his little victim position. I understood almost immediately who we were dealing with. Then we also talk about an inconsistent and false person. He approaches me in the afternoon saying he is interested and then hires me for the same reasons as always. I am not cruel, but I hate falsehood. At the cost of disappointing others, but I appreciate those who say things up front.”

Disgusted by Sulli and Katya who have the courage to talk about private matters such as Mirjana’s “relationship” with her son, what is right for her and what he can see from the mother. sucks. #GFVIP pic.twitter.com/N1EU5Tmd1K – Wendy. louis’ bff🌟 (@allwtar) January 3, 2022