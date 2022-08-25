Beijing Express 2023, here are the potential new competitors

Sky is working on the new version of the reality show hosted by Costantino della Gherardesca: here are the possible heroes of the new journey



season number nine Beijing ExpressSky’s first license plate, was one of the most followed and loved by the public, who instantly fell in love with some real-life couples, like the winner formed by Victoria Cabello and Paride Vitale or the one composed by Aurora Leone and Jackal Fur. And now, while fans are ready to relive their itinerary with a rebroadcast on Tv8 starting September 6, the production is already working towards remakeis still under the expert supervision of Costantino della Gherardesca.

potential competitors Beijing Express 2023

Coming to Sky Uno in Spring 2023, Season 10 of Beijing Express Promises to have great heroes. And in the past few hours, several names that could constitute the pairs departing for the new adventure have started to circulate. Among these prominent faces are many entertainment, television and sports: first of all Nicholas Vaporidis And the Eduardo Tavasi This, back from the experience toFamous Island (which ended with the actor winning) Can’t wait to prove himself again. A lot of talk about the couple that shaped them can also come from the world of reality TV Alex Bailey And the Delia Duranthe protagonist of a love triangle with Sulley Sorge who caused the whole of Italy to be discussed during Big Brother VIP. Among the potential competitors there are also Flavia Pennetta And the Francesca SchiavoneAnd two Italian tennis champions and prominent singers Paula and Kiara.

but that is not all. In recent weeks there has already been talk of a “rejuvenation” within the cast Beijing Express, which also wants to bring a share of the world of social media. There are many young talents who have submitted themselves to auditions for reality shows, such as the famous YouTuber fave with influencer Julia PenaOr the followers themselves Alicia Lanza And the Florin VitanAnd colleagues on the web plus a couple in life.

