After 30 years we found it like this, unbelievable!

Among the talents born in Non è la Rai, there were: beautiful and charismatic, she continued her career and seeing her again will surprise you.

It’s impossible to forget her beauty when we saw her in the early ’90s dancing in the Non è la Rai studio: iPhone sci She was among the first girls on the popular Boncompagni program in the period when Enrica Bonaccorti was running.

Before her debut in 1991 among the historical broadcast girls, she was the face of a celebrity commercial, He remained in the memory of the Italian public. Let’s talk about Sip ads (“Do you love me? How much do you love me? Do you think of me? What do you think of me?”).

At Non è la Rai, she supported Yvonne Bonaccorti and Antonella Elia and performed mostly phone games for children. After a few months he left the program and moved to the United States. Let’s find out how her career went on and above all, are you ready to find out how she has become after 30 years?

It’s not Ray, do you remember Yvonne Sych? Seeing you like this 30 years later will blow you away

In the United States, the beautiful model improved her English and devoted herself to it the acting. In 1998 we saw her star in two episodes of the sitcom “dad “ Along with actress Fran Drescher. In 2001 she got the title role in the thriller “stop – cloudy premonitions”With excellent David Hasselhoff.

Not just an actress: Yvonne has also become a director with two documentaries to her credit: “Roxanne Louise’s magic moments (2015) H “seven women”(2017), which tells the story of seven successful women.

Like this last photo of her shows, the former Non è la Rai star is still beautiful and in great shape even though it’s been 30 years since then, isn’t it unbelievable?