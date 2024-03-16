Three killed in shooting in Philadelphia The killer barricades himself inside the house

At least three people were killed in a shooting in Falls Township, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The alleged killer is 26-year-old Andre Gordon

Advertising

At least they are Three dead in Falls Township shootingNear Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The alleged killer, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, locked himself inside the home with an unspecified number of hostages, who were evacuated. The man was still banned.

The youth, who opened fire in three different areas, fled in a stolen car.

The Falls Township Police Authorities say officers were called to investigate a shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown just before 9 a.m. Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fired shots at the address of two residents.

After the shooting, Gordon drove to Edgewood Lane, where he shot another man and then robbed a motorist at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. Police said the driver was not injured.

Gordon was known to everyone except the driver, Falls Township police said.