“The center-right is not in touch with the PSE. On April 25th we go to the square” – Corriere.it

For club youths holding a conference to declare themselves “political rebels”. Matteo Salvini Brings a conversation between jabs and indirect accusations. It doesn't sound too orthodox to the allies' ears. To the boys from Carozio who failed to support him during his 11 years as secretary at Mico in Milan. The leader speaks using harsh tones and strong wordsPerhaps it is also useful to divert attention from internal problems, see the third mandate for Luca Zaya or the issue of the candidacy of General Roberto Vannacci.

“The league poll on June 8 and 9 is a single vote, and I say this with respect to our opponents, but also to our allies. Voting for FdI or Forza Italia is not the same” he says. And he warns them: « To think that van der Leyen, the co-protagonist of these disasters, can fix the disasters of Europe is like telling someone with diabetes: “Eat cotton candy, it's good for you”… It is clear that the system that created the problem cannot solve it». Then, more obviously but without mentioning them, he attacks Georgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani In support of the President of the European Commission. “Victory is not about electing a few more MEPs, it's about changing this Europe. With center-right unity? I hope so. SAnd some would prefer the seat, comfort, entanglement with the socialists and leftists of the BSE, which would not grieve the League and Matteo Salvini.but the evil of Italy and Italians.” And he made sure to stand with Le Pen against Macron. See also The Triuggio Marching Band flies to the US for a 2023 tour

But “political motive” At Lega it is not only a departure from the “European” line of allies, but a reversal of the negative trend in consensus., to reach double digits and defeat the 5-star movement to quell discontent among voters and militants. A modest goal for Salvini compared to Northern League glories of the past Ligue, who received fewer votes than Grillini, was “an untouchable”., he says frankly. On the other hand, according to the Secretary, despite the results of opinion polls and opinion polls, “The. The hands of history are turning in our direction».

He then launches a “politically rebellious” challenge to his side (and to the FdI in particular). Inaugurating a meeting of Young Northern League members for Anti-Fascist Liberation Day on April 25: “We will meet thousands of young people, and then we will talk about freedom and pride in Leo's country, and we will decide not against anyone. Fascists and Communists are old and outdated factions, defeated by history.”

The reference to the land of the lion is a way of re-underlining that Veneto's focus is more problematic than resourceful for the League. with Governor Jaya's attempt to find a European “place” has been fruitless, at least for now. Beyond the willingness of interested parties to change professional attire, attacks on van der Leyen and the axis governing the EU They do not appear to be taking a politically viable position on a future commission For membership in the Northern League.