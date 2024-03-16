Double Italian trial in America, news of Bellanova, Folorunsho and Lucca

ROME – Thirty years after USA'94 and 19 years after the national team returned to the USA for matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, friendly matches with a Euro2024 objective. The first two Tests of 2024 with the two South American national teams in full swing for the next World Cup: Thursday March 21 (10pm Italian time, 5pm local time – live Roy 1) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, home to Inter Miami, Azzurri Venezuela will face Ecuador on Sunday, March 24 (9pm Italian time, 4pm local time – Roy 1 live) at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New York. Jersey. There are 28 players called up by coach Luciano Spalletti, three of whom have received their first call-up to the senior national team: Torino defender Raul Bellanova, Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese striker Lorenzo Luca. The trio had already been invited to meetings dedicated to footballers of national interest, Folorunsho was unable to respond to the call due to a flu syndrome. The Azzurri meet in Rome on Sunday evening March 17 and on Monday they will hold their first training session at CPO Giulio Onesti in Acqua Acetosa. An ITA Airways Airbus A330neo will depart for Miami on Tuesday at 10.20am. The flight takes 11 hours 45 minutes and arrives in Miami at 5.05pm local time. This is the full list: Goalkeepers: Marco Cornecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meredith (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raul Bellanova (Turin), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico DiMarco (Inter) , Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Udoki (Tottenham); Midfielders: Niccolò Parella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), David Fratessi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma); Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Lorenzo Luca (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspatori (Napoli), Matteo Redegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Niccolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa). – Photo by Iba Agency – . glb/com 15-Mar-24 19:02