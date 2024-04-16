US: Biden releases 2023 returns, tacit criticism of Trump – Breaking News

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earned $619,976 in 2023, according to joint tax returns released by the White House as a sign of transparency.





The income of Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, was also released, amounting to $450,299.





“Biden believes that all occupants of the Oval Office should be open and honest with the American people and that the long tradition of releasing annual presidential tax returns continues unabated,” the White House said, targeting Donald Trump. His tax returns while he was commander.





Most of Biden's income comes from the president's $400,000 salary and pensions. The first lady earned $85,985 from her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College.





The Bidens paid $146,629 in federal taxes, a rate of 23.7%, and donated $20,477 to 17 different charities, including $5,000 to a foundation named after the president's late son, Beau Biden. The Bidens' 2023 income is up from the $579,514 the couple earned in 2022.





Harris and Emhoff paid $88,570 in federal taxes, which equates to a rate of 19.7%. The couple gave $23,026 to charities, including donations to DC Central Kitchen, Howard University and the University of Southern California.



