November 5, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Thousands of people on the streets of Washington, USA, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of people on the streets of Washington, USA, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

Noah French November 5, 2023 1 min read

Thousands of people from across the United States gathered in Washington to defend Palestinian rights, call for a cease-fire in Gaza, and end US aid to Israel. People gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting, “Free Palestine!” They chanted. and “Stop […]

Continue reading



€1 for the first month


Thousands of people flocked from all over America Washington Demonstration in defense of Palestinian rights, a cease-fire in Gaza, and an end to US aid Israel. Meeting at Independence Plaza He shouted near the White House.Free Palestine!” and “Cease fire now!”, while mock coffins of Palestinian civilians were displayed on stage. The demonstration — organized by Palestinian rights groups, environmentalists and pacifists, as well as anti-Zionist Jewish organizations — was attended, according to organizers. More than 30,000 people.

There was no problem with the police blocking the streets around the protest area. Yesterday, November 3, more than 50 activists were arrested after protesting at the offices of several US senators. A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

See also  Covid, ten Italians vaccinated in September | The hypothesis of a third dose against farewells and variations for centers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A more dire warning from Civil Defense is the dire weather forecast from Storm Ciaran

November 3, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

WeWork is headed for bankruptcy in the US

November 2, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Red alert in Fvg, schools closed on Thursday 2 November and Friday 3 November

November 2, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Thousands of people on the streets of Washington, USA, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

November 5, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Tesla’s new feature is coming soon, but only for Europe

November 5, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Listen to the “song” of Jupiter, the voice of the king of the planets: audio

November 5, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sandro Tonali is also under investigation in the UK: football betting is going very badly

November 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt