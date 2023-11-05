Thousands of people on the streets of Washington, USA, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of people from across the United States gathered in Washington to defend Palestinian rights, call for a cease-fire in Gaza, and end US aid to Israel. People gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting, “Free Palestine!” They chanted. and “Stop […]

Thousands of people flocked from all over America Washington Demonstration in defense of Palestinian rights, a cease-fire in Gaza, and an end to US aid Israel. Meeting at Independence Plaza He shouted near the White House.Free Palestine!” and “Cease fire now!”, while mock coffins of Palestinian civilians were displayed on stage. The demonstration — organized by Palestinian rights groups, environmentalists and pacifists, as well as anti-Zionist Jewish organizations — was attended, according to organizers. More than 30,000 people.

There was no problem with the police blocking the streets around the protest area. Yesterday, November 3, more than 50 activists were arrested after protesting at the offices of several US senators. A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

