A more dire warning from Civil Defense is the dire weather forecast from Storm Ciaran

Civil Defense Weather Alert

Storm Ciaran is coming. Civil Defense has also issued a red weather warning for Friday, November 3, for Orange in the 8 regions of Friuli Venezia Giulia and parts of Veneto. Yellow warning at 10. All details.

Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in the national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews consulted on the website of the Department of National Weather Forecasts and Warnings (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Based on forecasted and ongoing events, it is evaluated for the day Friday 3 November Red, part of Friuli Venezia Giulia and part of Veneto, due to hydrogeological risk in two areas already affected by violent weather events in recent days. Orange alert has also been issued in some areas. The Civil Protection has also issued an orange alert for large areas of Emilia-Romagna, eastern Liguria, northern Tuscany, central-southern Veneto, part of northern Lombardy, the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and some basins of Friuli and Venezia G. Weather warning for Friday 3 November

The weather and critical situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it) together with general provisions. Conduct to be followed in case of inclement weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critical issues regarding individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, in liaison with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.