5 more deaths and 1,113 new infections in Kovit, Sardinia

There are more than a thousand daily Govt cases in Sardinia, but a decrease compared to the previous update.

Unfortunately, 5 more deaths were reported in 24 hours, while the positive rate was 4.7% when more than 23,000 tests were performed.

While the “pressure” in normal wards has increased slightly, the number of inpatients in the intensive care unit has remained stable.

Finally, the number of isolated people is declining.

Here is the full bulletin of the epidemic of Saturday, January 22, 2022: “In Sardinia today a further 1113 Govt positivity cases (yesterday 1,610, edition) were confirmed on the basis of 3927 people tested. A total of 23576 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

Thirty patients were admitted to the intensive care unit (as of yesterday).

275 patients have been admitted to the medical area (six more than yesterday).

22078 home isolation cases (83 less than yesterday).

There were 5 deaths (8 victims yesterday, edition): 2 women, aged 81 and 97, living in the southern province of Sardinia; 2 men, aged 85 and 88, live in the province of Nuro, and 1 woman, aged 81, resides in the Metropolitan City of Cochlear.

