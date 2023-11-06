November 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A very rare aurora borealis in central-northern Italy and sometimes even in the south! Fascinating photos and reasons « 3B Meteo

A very rare aurora borealis in central-northern Italy and sometimes even in the south! Fascinating photos and reasons « 3B Meteo

Noah French November 6, 2023 2 min read
Time to study
53 seconds
Aurora in Pagnano d'Assolo in the Treviso region. Photo by Paolo Casper
Aurora in Pagnano d’Assolo in the Treviso region. Photo by Paolo Casper

The most powerful and spectacular northern lights paint the skies of central-northern Europe, but the show from 6 p.m. It is sometimes seen in the Alps but has been reported throughout central and northern Italy, even from Puglia! This is a very rare occurrence in these latitudes, truly exceptional. Numerous webcams and photos document this unusual phenomenon, which has acquired a reddish/violet hue.

Reasons: The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and the solar wind. When the latter is intense, i.e. during the phase of strong solar activity, it consists of high-density charged particles sent into the Earth’s magnetic field, emitting electromagnetic waves even in the visible field, hence the auroras. In general, due to the geometry of the Earth’s magnetic field, there is a high concentration of these particles in northern latitudes, the so-called Van Allen belts. So it’s rare to observe aurora below 50th parallel, much more than 45th as happened today!

Scardovari, Aurora immortalized by Rovigo. Photo by Roberta Davin via Facebook
Scardovari, Aurora immortalized by Rovigo. Photo by Roberta Davin via Facebook
Aurora from Velo d'Ostico, photo by Stefano Martini
Aurora from Velo d’Ostico, photo by Stefano Martini
The immortal aurora in Austria is more powerful than in central Italy because it is further north in latitude.
The immortal aurora in Austria is more powerful than in central Italy because it is further north in latitude.
The aurora, captured by Pian del Canciglio's webcam, captures Venice.
The aurora, captured by Pian del Canciglio’s webcam, captures Venice.
Aurora visible even from Ferrara, photo by Paolo Andreotti via Facebook
Aurora visible even from Ferrara, photo by Paolo Andreotti via Facebook
Aurora is immortal in Senigallia. Photo by Katiuscia Pedernesch
Aurora is immortal in Senigallia. Photo by Katiuscia Pedernesch

Follow 3BMeteo on Facebook

See also  You can earn $5 in the US thanks to Amazon Carrier via Alexa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Thousands of people on the streets of Washington, USA, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

November 5, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

A more dire warning from Civil Defense is the dire weather forecast from Storm Ciaran

November 3, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

WeWork is headed for bankruptcy in the US

November 2, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

A very rare aurora borealis in central-northern Italy and sometimes even in the south! Fascinating photos and reasons « 3B Meteo

November 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Bills, ranking the areas where people spend the most on phones

November 6, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

A million “alien” stars: See the latest image from the Hubble Space Telescope

November 6, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Mac, the new update will make your life easier: all the news from Apple

November 6, 2023 Gerald Bax