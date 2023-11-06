A very rare aurora borealis in central-northern Italy and sometimes even in the south! Fascinating photos and reasons « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Aurora in Pagnano d’Assolo in the Treviso region. Photo by Paolo Casper

The most powerful and spectacular northern lights paint the skies of central-northern Europe, but the show from 6 p.m. It is sometimes seen in the Alps but has been reported throughout central and northern Italy, even from Puglia! This is a very rare occurrence in these latitudes, truly exceptional. Numerous webcams and photos document this unusual phenomenon, which has acquired a reddish/violet hue.

Reasons: The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and the solar wind. When the latter is intense, i.e. during the phase of strong solar activity, it consists of high-density charged particles sent into the Earth’s magnetic field, emitting electromagnetic waves even in the visible field, hence the auroras. In general, due to the geometry of the Earth’s magnetic field, there is a high concentration of these particles in northern latitudes, the so-called Van Allen belts. So it’s rare to observe aurora below 50th parallel, much more than 45th as happened today!

Scardovari, Aurora immortalized by Rovigo. Photo by Roberta Davin via Facebook

Aurora from Velo d’Ostico, photo by Stefano Martini

The immortal aurora in Austria is more powerful than in central Italy because it is further north in latitude.

The aurora, captured by Pian del Canciglio’s webcam, captures Venice.

Aurora visible even from Ferrara, photo by Paolo Andreotti via Facebook

Aurora is immortal in Senigallia. Photo by Katiuscia Pedernesch

