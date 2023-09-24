This is where the new WWE ring name went



On September 19, WWE filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Register a new ring name for the NXT Superstar. The name in question is jaida parker, The registration is for internal entertainment services related to professional wrestling.

Many have thought so The name could belong to Jade CargillSince Jade and Jaida are very similar names, however According to a rumor that appeared on X/Twitter, Ring name She could have been assigned to Tiana Caffeyone of WWE’s newest recruits who is expected to make his mark Television debut During the new edition of the Women’s Breakout Championship.

Confirmation has now come directly from the wrestler Who changed his nickname on social mediaAdopting the new, in fact On Instagram Now it’s called @jaida.parkerwwe. Fans have already made this connection because The girl used the nickname “Parker” during some live events in Floridaand filmed some material for the tournament like some of her teammates we saw on NXT Level Up recently. She used her full name, Jaida Parker, at the NXT house show on September 22. here You can also watch a video of the presentation.

Patent description

