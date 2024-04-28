April 28, 2024

Francesca Pascal thanks Fagnani and Paola Torsi: “I'm not jealous, but…”

Lorelei Reese April 28, 2024 2 min read

Francesca Pascal and Paola Tursi got married on July 2, 2022, and their love is going smoothly and there is a little healthy jealousy that makes everything…

Francesca Pascal H Paola Torsi They got married on July 2, 2022, and their love is going smoothly and there is a little healthy jealousy that makes everything more magical. Silvio Berlusconi's ex-girlfriend will be one of Francesca Fagnani's next guests and she has shared on social media some snapshots from the set of “Belve”. The photo impressed the 60-year-old singer in September, who couldn't help but comment.

Jealousy Francesca Pascal

“My gratitude to Francesca Fagnani for giving me the opportunity to talk about important moments in my life, without any reservations. She was strong and beautiful! Thank you.” Through an Instagram post, Francesca Pascal publicly thanked Vagnani for hosting her at Belve.

The episode of Belve with Pascal is scheduled to be broadcast next Tuesday, and among the various enthusiastic comments is Paola Torci’s comment, “You are a marvel of wonders.” However, the singer also posted a story on her Instagram account, where she ironically showed that she was jealous when she saw her wife Francesca Fagnani hugging her. Schott commented like this: “I'm not jealous, but…” A fun way to keep the relationship alive and also entertain fans of the couple.

