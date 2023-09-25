The Screenwriters Guild of America has reached an agreement that may end the strike that began about five months ago

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), the association that represents more than 11,000 screenwriters working in Hollywood, announced Sunday evening that it had reached a potential agreement on renewing its collective bargaining agreement. The contents of the agreement, which have not yet been announced, must be ratified by WGA members.

Approval of the agreement could put an end to the strike that began approximately five months ago, on May 2, which put the world of American film and television production in great difficulty. Scriptwriters demand above all more economic recognition, given that the work of many professionals in this sector today is precarious and poorly paid. The strike is still continuing, and in a letter sent to its members, the WGA He said And that “no one may return to work before obtaining the association’s permit,” which may arrive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the strike of Hollywood actors and actresses, represented by the SAG-AFTRA union, which began last July, continues.

