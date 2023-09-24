”Ciro Richie has a very strong love for…”

Here’s what Giacomo Giorgio, the actor who plays Ciro Ricci in the TV series Mare Fuori, had to say about his character.



James George He gained great popularity with the TV series The sea outsideone of the most beloved people of all time, is now on the set of the new season as well as participating in another drama opinionThat’s by saying Document – in your hands 3. The interview was conducted on the occasion of Venice Film FestivalGiacomo made some considerations about his character Ciro Ricci.

Marie Fauré, Giacomo Giorgio provides an illustration

The last guest Venice Film FestivalWhere he attracted the attention of Marie Faure’s fans with his innate charisma. James George He can say that he is completely satisfied with the year of work ahead of him. Giorgio, in fact, will be both in The new season of Rai’s beloved novelBoth in the third season of Doc – In your hands with Luca Argentero. In a red carpet interview with Superguida TV, the actor talked about how he experienced the success of this role Ciro Ricci.

“I’m very happy because when someone stops you in the street, it means recognition for the work you’ve done, and it’s long work, it’s a game but it’s very serious and sacrificial work. I manage it well, I’m happy and I try to remember where I started, my origins so to speak.” Expression and there are no negative aspects. Obviously it is a positive thing, obviously some aspects of your personal and private life are changing, if before I could freely go anywhere, without problems, maybe now I can see where to go to feel more peace if “I was also with friends or in other situations. But these are not the problems. The advantages of this success are greater.” Mosques Who, four years later, seems at ease in front of even the most scrupulous interviewers.

Just talking about Cyrus, Mosques He told us what he thinks he has in common with the character and what he envies him instead. A difficult question since although he is just a boy, in fiction Richie is the heir to the top-tier Camorra cartel, and thus a difficult character to fully relate to. “Obviously, with all the characters that an actor plays, there are things in common or you have to look for them. I won’t tell you what Ciro Ricci and I have in common. What do I envy? I envied him, which was also his huge mistake, that he had such a strong love for this wrong family. This is fundamental in life, the connection to family and assets, but we have to understand what kind of assets and family it is. In the case of Ciro, which is also the message of the series, and what it wants to tell, the family pushed him to live the life he lived after that.“.