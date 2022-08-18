“This is what happened next.”

The Country Cousins ​​singer is back to talk about his exclusion from L’Isola dei Famosi.

. experience Celebrity Island From Silvano Michetti It was really short. For starters, their cousins ​​singer is Just over an hour left in the game due to the live profanity announcement. To detect What happened after disqualification? The person in question thought about it in an interview with Novella 2000.

Silvano Michetti’s truth about canoeing at Lisola di Famusi

Silvano Michetti He came back to talk about his experience Celebrity Island. The experiment ended in a few hours because of Alleged blasphemy spoken live by the singer. Interview by Novella 2000, Silvano He clarified his position once and for all and revealed that he did L’Isola dei Famosi’s voice analysis to an expert:

The recording was heard by a vocal expert at the Court of Rome. Made some evaluations. According to the expert, the blasphemous expression was not there, but I would still like to apologize to anyone who was offended and to both Nick and the rest of the group we decided to close like this. The personal “record” of staying on the island has given me new popularity, perhaps more proportionately than those who have stayed longer than me on reality TV.

Read also

Edoardo Tavassi and Nicolas Vaporidis vie for Alvin . solution

The Country Cousins ​​singer then went on to talk about his days in Honduras before he officially came down. Canale 5 reality show hosted by Elari Blasey:

How did you find out that I was eliminated? They only told me what happened when they came to take me in the boat. My few days in Honduras were impossible: I was struggling to breathe, fishing with Nick among the rocks that I immediately hit.

Find out the latest news on Celebrity Island.