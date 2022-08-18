Warren Buffett goes stock shopping: This is where I invest

Warren Buffett, the world’s most famous investor, has taken advantage of recent drops in the markets to go shopping. Anyone managing more than a hundred million dollars must report their movements in the markets to the US authorities every quarter: for this reason, on a regular basis, we can peek at the portfolios of American teachers.

Warren Buffett continues to invest in oil and technology

Buffett bought 3.9 million shares of Apple, raising his stake in the company to $125 billion. Huge position representing about 40% of its portfolio. In addition, Oracle of Omaha continued to drive investments in the energy sector, with 22 million shares of Occidental Petroleum and 2.3 million shares of Chevron Corp. He’s been fighting to raise awareness about climate change for years, he thinks.)

Positions have also been increased in:

Financial Ally: is a Detroit-based banking holding company that provides financial services including auto financing, online banking and mortgage lending. Ally is one of the largest auto finance companies in the United States, providing financing and leasing to 4.5 million customers annually.

Paramount Global: An American multinational company operating as a global media and entertainment company, headquartered in New York.

Warren Buffett: Here are the stocks he sold in the last quarter

Also, according to data sent to the US authority, the Berkshire Hathaway Fund liquidated positions in the last quarter:

Verizon Communications Provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies around the world.

Royalty PharmaA company that deals primarily with financing and acquiring equity for companies involved in biopharmaceuticals in the United States.

collectibles in:

General motors: The famous American auto maker, with brands worldwide such as Cadillac and Chevrolet.

US Bancorp Bank: An American holding company headquartered in Minnesota, the fifth largest banking institution in the United States.

Kroger: Founded by Bernard Krueger in 1883, it is the largest supermarket chain in the United States by revenue and the second largest general retailer (behind Walmart)

Warren Buffet: Great performance with Apple stock

Whenever Berkshire Hathaway moved, all the analysts and investors in the world were watching, even though Buffett, at 91, is no longer the only one deciding what to buy. The decision to invest in Apple in 2016, for example, was made by Todd Combs and Ted Wechsler, fund manager. An option that turns out to be correct, given that the stock has gone from around $20 to currently $170 (nice +654% performance…not bad!)

At the end of June, Berkshire Hathaway’s top five were:

apple;

American bank;

Coke;

Chevron.

American Express.

These five addresses account for nearly 70% of the wallet.

What can we learn from Warren Buffett’s recent moves

Buffett’s thirst for energy reflects the view that inflation is likely to remain high for a long time, and continued investment in Apple suggests that the time to invest in technology is far from over.

As for oil, the protracted conflict in Ukraine and the recent tensions between China and Taiwan may push crude oil prices even higher. However, Buffett’s choice to invest in oil companies has a long-term vision: This may indicate how, in his view, the transition to green energy could be a failure.

As for investing in Apple, we agree with Buffett. Apple is a great company that, year after year, can adapt and transform to keep up with the times. Already inside its flagship device, the iPhone, is Lidar technology, which will allow the company to thrive thanks to augmented reality.

Moreover, we are all waiting to see what the Cupertino company will decide in the automotive sector. Although the Apple Car project is top secret, it is now clear that self-driving is in Tim Cook’s plans.