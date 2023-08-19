August 19, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

They steal motorcyclists’ smartphones: that’s how they do it.

They steal motorcyclists’ smartphones: that’s how they do it.

Gerald Bax August 19, 2023 2 min read

An upcoming viral video shows the lightning theft of a smartphone by a Bicycle riderattracting the attention of the media and netizens around the world.

Video, shared on the web, captures a file A motorcyclist is traveling along a busy road with one Smartphone hooked to the handlebar from his bike thanks to the support, to use it as a satellite navigator. At some point, another motorcyclist joins us, and with a quick, coordinated movement, Grab your smartphone and run away with his motorcycle.

The theft was filmed by a video camera placed on the stolen motorcyclist’s helmet. The photos were posted on various social media platforms, where they quickly went viral.

This theft sparked outrage among social media users who expressed concern about theincrease in crime On the streets of Brazil, that’s where the video comes from. Many motorcyclists have also warned of the dangers Display valuables in full viewsuch as smart phones, when traveling in crowded roads.

Brazil robbery

It is important to stress that in addition to economic value From smartphones, these devices often have files Personal data and sensitive information that criminals can use for illegal purposes. Therefore, security experts recommend Take preventive measures To protect your devices from theft and misuse.

The police issued a statement saying they were aware of the incident and took place The investigation began to locate the suspect. Meanwhile, they urged citizens to be careful and not display valuables in public to avoid becoming targets for similar thefts.

Brazil smartphone

––

We invite you to follow us mastodonAnd google news And Flipboardsbut also on social networks such as FacebookAnd TwitterAnd pinterest And Instagram. Feel free to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.

See also  Rockstar Games had plans to re-master it, rumor has it - Nerd4.life

cable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Starfield will get NVIDIA DLSS 3 and 2 support with mods, PureDark sure is

August 19, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Optical Illusion Brain Challenge: If you have eagle eyes, find exotic pizza in 15 seconds

August 19, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The most powerful 800-horsepower Limited Edition is priced at 275,975 euros

August 18, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

They steal motorcyclists’ smartphones: that’s how they do it.

August 19, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Stealing in the British Museum, the employee risks his job. What was stolen

August 19, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Reggio Emilia educator arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

August 19, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Who is entitled to a refund?

August 19, 2023 Karen Hines