PS5 and PS4, a system update is available but for VRR we’ll have to wait – Nerd4.life

PS5 And the PS4 They received a new one system updateAvailable today for both consoles: the update includes many interesting new features, but to introduce VR On the next-gen console, we’ll have to wait a little longer.

One of the leakers said that VRR will arrive with the new PS5 update, and it is clear that many users are now eagerly waiting for this feature: that is why Sony has put its hand, and above all talk about the arrival of Variable refresh rate In a post on the PlayStation Blog.

“We are pleased (…) to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) will be available for PS5 In the coming months“The site reads.” On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and computer monitors, VRR dynamically synchronizes the display refresh rate with the PS5 console’s graphics output. “

This improves the visual performance of PS5 games by reducing or eliminating visual distractions, such as problems frame speed and here Screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles is smoother with instant scene rendering, sharper graphics, and reduced input lag. “

“Previously released PS5 games will be able to fully improve VRR via a patch While future games may include support for VRR early in their launch. “

As an additional option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that do not support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If it causes unexpected visual effects, you can turn it off at any time. Both are VRR, this secondary option can be enabled or disable it.



PS5

After completing the necessary VRR argument, let’s see what a file Ads FromUpdate Just released for PS5 and PS4, starting with the ability to create or join open and closed parties on both consoles and via the PS app, as well as an improved interface on PlayStation 5 Regarding Game Base, Prize Cards, and Accessibility Features.

Application PS Remote Play For iOS and Android mobile devices, it has also received dark mode and some additional languages ​​including Portuguese, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai and Chinese.