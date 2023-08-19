Starfield will get NVIDIA DLSS 3 and 2 support with mods, PureDark sure is

As we have seen, starfield It is the focus of a partnership with AMD, which will likely exclude NVIDIA graphics technologies at least at launch, however PureDark modulators He said he was sure he would deliver Support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 Already in a short time after release thanks to a special mod.

The question raises a lot of debate: After the partnership agreement with AMD, Starfield is in fact an AMD “exclusive” on PC, which in many cases means incompatibility with NVIDIA’s technological solutions, at least in one first term.

Although this solution may have positive effects on consoles, since the Xbox Series X | S also depends on this hardware, it is a strong limitation for PC users, also because high-end solutions that NVIDIA uses are generally considered better than AMD solutions like AMD L’FSR2 Starfield already announced.

Thus, the hopes of the PC community are pinned on the modding landscape, which promises to be really present for Starfield, since Bethesda games have always counted on solid support at the fore. modern. The solution could come from this area, considering that well-known designer PureDark already says that they are sure they can release a specific mod to support DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 when the game launches.