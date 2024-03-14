“They gave me shock therapy.” How is the singer?

Loredana Berti Breaks the silence. The singer, after being suddenly hospitalized in Rome due to “severe intestinal problems”, which forced her to postpone the concert scheduled at the Teatro Brancaccio, returns to social media to update fans on her health condition. «Dear “Vince” – begins Bertie – today I return to Milan after a short period of treatment in Rome where they gave me “Electroconvulsive therapy“And where many tests and investigations have begun, which I will have to continue in Milan and follow up on those responsible.”

The singer adds: “I am afraid that the Rome and Varese dates will be postponed, but my physical condition did not allow me to carry out commitments such as a two-hour concert without rest periods and associated travel.” But regarding the illness, just a few words: “I am happy that I was at least able to complete other obligations that are less burdensome on my health.”

Bertie's post ends with a hopeful greeting for the future: “See you on Friday on TV on The Voice Senior where you put together a crazy team! With all the love I can. Your Loredana.”

Loredana Berti's staff announced in a note that the artist must undergo further urgent tests, while also stating the impossibility of the singer returning to the stage anytime soon and postponing the tour date scheduled for Friday 15 March in Varese to 10 May. . “We are truly sorry to announce that, after Loredana's recent hospitalization in Rome due to severe intestinal problems (for which Loredana has already undergone surgery twice in the past year), it will be necessary to perform more urgent examinations – we read in the press release -. That is why we have chosen Varese's concert postponed.

For now, the Turin concert, scheduled for March 19, remains confirmed. Loredana felt ill last Monday, shortly before the Romanian tour, and was hospitalized due to sudden abdominal pain.

