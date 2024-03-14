Giovanni Allevi postpones the March 15 concert in Taranto: “the artist’s health problems”

Giovanni Alevi's concert in Taranto, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, March 15, at the Teatro Orfeo, has been cancelled. The organizers announced in a statement that the event “has been postponed due to the artist’s health problems.” No refunds: Those who purchased the ticket will be able to use it on the new date scheduled for April 30.

The composer had recently returned to playing, after two years of fighting myeloma.

At the Sanremo Theater Announced a month ago His new beginning at the Ariston TheaterAt the invitation of Amadeus as a guest on the second evening of the festival: “Suddenly everything collapsed for me. I had not played the piano in front of an audience for two years – he said on that occasion.” In Vienna, the pain in my back was so bad that after the final applause I couldn't get out of my chair. Then came the very serious diagnosis. I lost my job, my hair, my confidence, but not my hope, as if pain had given me unexpected gifts.” One of these was to free himself from the judgments of others: on the Ariston stage, the man who had made his curly black hair his business card took off his hat to reveal About his gray hair.

Wanting to return to playing in front of an audience In addition to this achievement, there is also the feeling of being able to continue playing: “I have a fracture in two vertebrae and a problem in my fingers due to tremors, due to neuropathy. “But since I can no longer rely on my body, I will try to play with all my soul,” the composer said before performing “Tomorrow” and receiving applause and applause.

Now Alevi will have to stop again. But the date of the 2024 solo piano tour of Taranto has been postponed. And on the musician's website, upcoming dates appear regularly. See also No, Mary Poppins is not banned for under 12s in the UK

