The most famous tourist attractions in the United States of America

We also return to travel abroad. USA reopens its doors Gradually the doors to foreign tourism, and although restrictions and controls are still in place to ensure the health and safety of people – that is The perfect time to plan a trip over there. here because of Musement, the digital platform for discovering and booking travel experiences around the world, has come up with A map to know the most famous tourist attractions In each of the fifty of the USA.

For this analysis, they were taken into account About 5000 tourist attractions. For each state, the attraction with the most comments on Google was the most popular. The result is an intriguing insight into every state in North America, and inspiration for planning a trip to states that offer attractions for all tastes and needs.

It’s no surprise to find that US national parks and outdoor activities are the heroes of the map. From big parks like Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) to the urban oasis of Central Park (New York), to lesser known natural areas, especially offshore, like Black Water Falls State Park (West Virginia) or the Gulf Island National Seashore in Mississippi, with its gorgeous beaches.

There is, too amusement park, with settings and attractions that are hard to match. parks Disney They won in Florida (Walt Disney World) and California (Disneyland Park). But we also find Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, themed in Europe and considered one of the most beautiful theme parks in the world, or Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, is entirely dedicated to chocolate.

Moreover Zoos and aquariums They are popular attractions and it’s not hard to see why. At Henry Doorly Zoo (Nebraska), the recreated environments are among the largest in the world, the Georgia Acquarium is one of the largest in the world, and the Oregon Zoo is home to more than twenty rare and endangered species.

In the end, Some attractions draw attention to their peculiarities; It’s the state of Ark Encounter in Kentucky, a Noah’s Ark cloneIt was built according to Bible specifications. Or, Fremont Street Experience in Nevada, a typical American entertainment concept, consisting of flashing lights, shows, shows and casinos.