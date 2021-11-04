November 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The most famous tourist attractions in the United States of America

The most famous tourist attractions in the United States of America

Lorelei Reese November 4, 2021 2 min read

We also return to travel abroad. USA reopens its doors Gradually the doors to foreign tourism, and although restrictions and controls are still in place to ensure the health and safety of people – that is The perfect time to plan a trip over there. here because of Musement, the digital platform for discovering and booking travel experiences around the world, has come up with A map to know the most famous tourist attractions In each of the fifty of the USA.

For this analysis, they were taken into account About 5000 tourist attractions. For each state, the attraction with the most comments on Google was the most popular. The result is an intriguing insight into every state in North America, and inspiration for planning a trip to states that offer attractions for all tastes and needs.

It’s no surprise to find that US national parks and outdoor activities are the heroes of the map. From big parks like Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) to the urban oasis of Central Park (New York), to lesser known natural areas, especially offshore, like Black Water Falls State Park (West Virginia) or the Gulf Island National Seashore in Mississippi, with its gorgeous beaches.

There is, too amusement park, with settings and attractions that are hard to match. parks Disney They won in Florida (Walt Disney World) and California (Disneyland Park). But we also find Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, themed in Europe and considered one of the most beautiful theme parks in the world, or Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, is entirely dedicated to chocolate.

See also  Abba is back after 40 years, new songs and a show

Moreover Zoos and aquariums They are popular attractions and it’s not hard to see why. At Henry Doorly Zoo (Nebraska), the recreated environments are among the largest in the world, the Georgia Acquarium is one of the largest in the world, and the Oregon Zoo is home to more than twenty rare and endangered species.

In the end, Some attractions draw attention to their peculiarities; It’s the state of Ark Encounter in Kentucky, a Noah’s Ark cloneIt was built according to Bible specifications. Or, Fremont Street Experience in Nevada, a typical American entertainment concept, consisting of flashing lights, shows, shows and casinos.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Tomorrow’s horoscope November 5, 2021 – Blackbeard

November 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From the Grand Canyon to Central Park, here are the most popular tourist attractions in the United States

November 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Kate Middleton, any style in Glasgow among the greats of the earth!

November 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

US elections, the first Asian mayor in Boston and the second African-American in New York. But the Democrats lost Virginia

November 4, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

From Turkey to the US, the S-400s are not on the Incirlik site – Europe

November 4, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Cashback, goodbye to the first and special state up

November 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The most famous tourist attractions in the United States of America

November 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese