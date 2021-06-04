June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

They eat tuna at the restaurant: nine of them end up in the emergency room

They eat tuna at the restaurant: nine of them end up in the emergency room

Noah French June 4, 2021 1 min read

Dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and loss of consciousness are the symptoms that triggered nine people to go to the emergency room of two Florentine hospitals, San Giovanni di Dio and Santa Maria Nua, from June 1 to 3. All patients reported to health experts that they had eaten tuna, found raw or light, at two different restaurants in Florence.

Investigations are being carried out by preventive technicians from the Florentine Area Veterinary Public Health and Food Safety Operations Division. Hygiene conditions, product safety and upstream detectability are assessed at the first and second restaurants. Tuna samples for chemical and bacteriological analysis were provided to Lazio and Tuscany’s experimental zooproblastic company.

Prevention technicians went to a distribution center in Florence, which provided both restaurants and carried out hygiene checks of all items significant to the locations involved. Efficient Authority (UFC Public Health Veterinary and Food Safety) also uses the expected food alarm procedure by comparing the data released from the test at Florindine restaurants.

In addition, the Florence Control Center for Poisoning reported that a similar case had been reported against a man who ate tuna at a restaurant in Portoferro.

There are no credible hypotheses about the contamination that the episode may have caused at this time, and considering the difference in symptoms reported by the individuals involved.

READ  Govt, USA supports suspension of patent protection on vaccines | Pfizer CEO Albert Burla: "Not positive"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Vaccines, the second dose for long-term tourists. Son: Be the exception

June 4, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

U.S. troops accidentally attack an oil plant in Bulgaria

June 3, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Covid, Figliulo: More than 2 million still undiscovered in the 60s, that’s a lot | 400 thousand bookings for those already under 29 at Lombardy

June 3, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

They eat tuna at the restaurant: nine of them end up in the emergency room

June 4, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

4 tricky and practical tips to use your credit card online safely and without fear of your money being stolen

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan’s private confessions: a talking friend

June 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Venus after Mars, NASA’s new mission in the space race – Chronicle

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines